Key Jan. 6 Member Jamie Raskin Says ‘Con Man’ Trump ‘Has Met His Match’ With Committee

Outspoken January 6 committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin called former President Donald Trump an accomplished “con man” who “has met his match” in the committee and its leaders.

Raskin was a guest on Monday night’s edition of CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, during which host Stephen Colbert asked why Trump has eluded “accountability” for so long.

Raskin told Colbert that while Trump has been a proficient escape artist, his day is coming:

STEPHEN COLBERT: Did the founders shank it in how they set up the checks and balances, or are the other branches shanking it right now out of fear?

REP. RASKIN: No, I think he’s good at what he does. I mean, he’s from this city. He’s from New York, and he’s been a con man and an operator for a long time. And he operates like the best of the crime bosses, which is he always insulates himself with several layers of lawyers and money and flunkies between himself and that which he orders to be done. So, you know, you can look at so many things, Trump University, and you can look at all the allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment. It’s amazing. He’s like Houdini. The way he gets out of it. But I think he’s met his match in Bennie Thompson, Liz Cheney and the January six committee.

STEPHEN COLBERT: Many people are frustrated with the speed at which Merrick Garland is bringing charges, even based upon the criminal referrals given by the January six committee. How do you feel about Merrick Garland saying No person is above the law? We don’t make our investigations public and we have to get this right. How, how do you interpret it?

REP. RASKIN: Well, I agree with all of that. I should start by saying Merrick Garland is my constituent and I don’t browbeat my constituents. So, you know–.

STEPHEN COLBERT: Every vote counts.

REP. RASKIN: Every vote counts. Indeed. This is the season to remember that. And look, they’ve brought more than 850 cases already for assaulting federal officers, for destroying federal property, for refusing to leave, for seditious conspiracy against the government. I know everybody is impatient because they want to see it go all the way to the top. But this is how organized crime investigations work. You start at the bottom with the little fish and you keep flipping people until you get up to the top. And if you’re with Dr. King, you know, the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice. And Donald Trump should remember that.