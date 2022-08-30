KFILE Nails Blake Masters Quietly Distancing Himself From Trump, Scrubbing Big Lie Claims From His Campaign Website

CNN’s KFile revealed on Monday that Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Arizona Blake Masters has continued to edit his website to “remove language” supporting former President Donald Trump’s debunked claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Masters also reportedly removed from his website “a section arguing the country would be better off if Trump was still the president.”

The KFile report, written by Andrew Kaczynski and Em Steck, comes just days after NBC News first reported that Masters’s campaign website was scrubbed of the candidate’s pro-life positions including his support for “a federal personhood law” that “recognizes that unborn babies are human beings that may not be killed.” Such a law would effectively ban abortion nationwide.

KFile also reported that Masters’s website removed language that hinted at the so-called great replacement conspiracy theory, associated with the far-right and white nationalists:

A review of Masters’ website by CNN’s KFile showed he also removed controversial language saying Democrats were trying to “import” a new electorate — language that has drawn fire for mirroring far-right conspiracies that Democrats are trying to weaken the power of native-born Americans of European descent through mass immigration of non-White immigrants.

On the 2020 election, KFile notes Masters’s website in early August read, “We need to get serious about election integrity. The 2020 election was a rotten mess — if we had had a free and fair election, President Trump would be sitting in the Oval Office today and America would be so much better off.”

As of Monday, the website now only says, “We need to get serious about election integrity.”

On immigration, the website raged, “Joe Biden and Mark Kelly caused this crisis. They canceled the Border Wall construction. They invite illegals to come here and give them housing and cash. The Democrats dream of mass amnesty, because they want to import a new electorate.” KFile notes that the “last line” of that passage has since been deleted.

News of Masters’s website’s new softer tone, however, contradicted the candidate’s recent online activity.

On Monday, Masters blasted the Biden administration as the “affirmative action regime” – taking a jab at the diversity within Biden’s cabinet. Over the weekend, Masters offered a similar sentiment when he took a jab at what the Associated Press reported as unprecedented “female, Black, and gay” diversity at the Federal Reserve.

“Finally a compelling explanation for why our economy is doing so well,” tweeted Masters, mocking the AP and diversity at the Fed.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com