Kid Rock Touts Drink Company Tied to Caitlyn Jenner in Protest of Bud Light’s Ties to Trans Influencer
Weeks after shooting up a box of Bud Light in protest for their partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, Kid Rock appeared to throw his support behind a hard seltzer company with ties to trans olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner.
Rock made headlines at the beginning of this month for shooting up boxes of Bud Light beer after the company partnered with Mulvaney in an effort to expand their brand. “Fuck Bud Light,” he proudly proclaimed.
— KidRock (@KidRock) April 4, 2023
This week on Rock’s Instagram page, he seemed to be taking his support to another beverage company, Happy Dad. The hard seltzer company is run by the hosts of the Full Send podcast.
View this post on Instagram
Rock can be seen posing with Kyle Forgeard and Steve Deleonardis, smiling while all three hold up cans of Happy Dad seltzer. But Rock may have not done much homework on the brand, as one of their biggest partnerships is with none other than trans Olympic medalist Caitlyn Jenner.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Jenner has done numerous posts on her social media featuring the brand.
After news spread of Rock posing with the Happy Dad beverage, Jenner defended her partnership with the brand, saying she and the company worked together because both of their demographics aligned with people who love American patriotism and support women is sports — not because she’s transgender.
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com