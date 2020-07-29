comScore

‘Kidnapping’: Outrage Grows Over Viral Video Showing NYPD Officers Dragging Protestor Into Unmarked Van

By Aidan McLaughlinJul 29th, 2020, 5:37 am

NYPD Officers Arrest Protestor

A viral video showing a group of NYPD officers dragging a protestor into an unmarked van during an anti-police brutality protest in Manhattan Tuesday night has drawn outrage on social media and scrutiny from elected officials.

The scene, reminiscent of those seen in Portland, Oregon, was caught on video by journalist Michelle Lhooq, who said it took place at 2nd Ave. and 25th St. in Kips Bay.

New York Congressman Jerry Nadler (D) wrote that the arrest was “terrifying and should be unacceptable to everyone who respects the constitutional rights this country was founded on.”

“There must be an immediate explanation for this anonymous use of force,” he added.

In a statement posted to the NYPD News Twitter page, police said the protestor was “wanted for damaging police cameras during 5 separate criminal incidents in & around City Hall Park” and claimed the “arresting officers were assaulted with rocks & bottles.”

Many took to social media to condemn the arrest of the protestor, which was compared to a kidnapping by MSNBC host Chris Hayes.

“Incredibly disturbing,” wrote New York City council speaker Corey Johnson. “We need answers.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) appeared to defend the arrest, taking issue with Hayes’s description that it looked like a kidnapping.

The protestor was identified on social media as Nicki.

