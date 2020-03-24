Kim Kardashian went after Taylor Swift for resurfacing her feud with Kanye West during the coronavirus outbreak, calling the singer “very self-serving.”

A video leaked on Saturday, which shows the full conversation between West and Swift regarding his song Famous, in which he calls Swift a “b*tch” and credits himself with her fame, implying that because of this, she owes him sex.

Kardashian previously leaked an edited video that showed Swift encouraging West to use these lyrics, but the full conversation made it clear that Swift never permitted West to call her a b*tch. She also asked him, “Is it going to be mean?” West told her it would not be.

Kardashian took to Twitter to go off on Swift after the full video went viral:

.@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange – that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

“declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.” The lie was never about the word bitch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares. Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

Swift had already told Instagram followers she would not answer questions regarding “that call” and asked them to “see what really matters,” providing links to the World Health Organization:

not to mention Taylor barely mentioned it and directed people to what really matters right now. you went on a full on rant about it. do the math pic.twitter.com/lflFHPRBZo — sofi (@burtxntothistay) March 24, 2020



#TaylorToldTheTruth and #KimKardashianIsOverParty have been trending on Twitter since

