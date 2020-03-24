comScore

Kim Kardashian Attacks Taylor Swift Over Kanye Beef: ‘Very Self-Serving Given the Suffering’ Right Now

By Leia IdlibyMar 24th, 2020, 2:31 pm

Kim Kardashian West and Taylor Swift - images via screenshot

Kim Kardashian went after Taylor Swift for resurfacing her feud with Kanye West during the coronavirus outbreak, calling the singer “very self-serving.”

A video leaked on Saturday, which shows the full conversation between West and Swift regarding his song Famous, in which he calls Swift a “b*tch” and credits himself with her fame, implying that because of this, she owes him sex.

Kardashian previously leaked an edited video that showed Swift encouraging West to use these lyrics, but the full conversation made it clear that Swift never permitted West to call her a b*tch. She also asked him, “Is it going to be mean?” West told her it would not be.

Kardashian took to Twitter to go off on Swift after the full video went viral:

Swift had already told Instagram followers she would not answer questions regarding “that call” and asked them to “see what really matters,” providing links to the World Health Organization:


#TaylorToldTheTruth and #KimKardashianIsOverParty have been trending on Twitter since

