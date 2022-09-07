Kim Kardashian Set to Launch Spotify Exclusive True Crime Podcast

Kim Kardashian is diving deeper into the criminal justice system, preparing to launch a brand new true crime podcast.

Kardashian revealed the news during a discussion with Mel Ottenberg for Interview Magazine on Tuesday.

The socialite said the podcast will be named The System, and housed on Spotify.

It’s called The System. The first season is about a really crazy case where a guy got the death sentence for a triple homicide that happened in Ohio. There are so many twists and turns with how it was handled—or mishandled—and we take the listener along for a journey in search of the truth.

Kardashian is half way through law school and passed the California First-Year Law Students’ Examination, known as the “Baby Bar,” back in December 2021.

While juggling various businesses and another hit reality show, The Kardashians, on Hulu, she’s launched initiatives to help those wrongly incarcerated. Over the last few years, the reality star has advocated for justice reform and sought the release of first time offenders.

Kardashian also played a part in the passing of former President Donald Trump’s passing the First Step Act aimed at reducing recidivism.

Kardashian will be the first in her family to step foot into the podcasting world. A release date for the show has yet to be announced.

