Kirby Scolds Reporter Over Question About Hunter Biden Whistleblower at White House Briefing: ‘Let Me Save You Some Breath’

National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby sparred with Newsmax’s James Rosen at a press conference on Friday after Rosen asked a question about the whistleblower report about Hunter Biden using his father to threaten a business partner released on Thursday.

Rosen read aloud a WhatsApp message attributed to the younger Biden that read “I am sitting here with my father and would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled” and threatened “if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

The reporter inquired if the message “undermined” President Joe Biden’s claim to have never discussed his son’s business dealings with him.

“No, and I’m not gonna comment further on this,” replied Kirby.

After Rosen protested, Kirby implored him to let him “save you some breath.”

“James, James, let me just, let me save, let me save you some breath. If you’re gonna ask about this, I’m not address-”

Rosen interjected again to protest before Kirby shut him down.

“I know you do, more than I’d like you to have,” he told the reporter. “I am not gonna address this issue from behind this podium. I’m just not gonna do it. I’m not gonna do it.

Later in the briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also took poorly to questions about the president’s son, who recently admitted to federal tax and gun crimes.

“I’m just not gonna get into a family discussion, personal family discussion. As you know, Hunter’s his son. I’m just not gonna get into that,” said Jean-Pierre after a reporter asked about Hunter’s presence at a taxpayer-funded state dinner on Thursday.

Here is 3 minutes and 35 seconds of Karine Jean-Pierre refusing to answer any questions about Hunter Biden. "As it relates to anything related to Hunter Biden, I am just not going to respond to it from here."

