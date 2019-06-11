Kirsten Gillibrand: Anti-Abortion Rights Judges Are Like Racist or Anti-Semitic Judges

New York Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand drew a fluorescent moral line when she directly compared judges who would restrict abortion rights with “a judge who is racist, or anti-semitic, or homophobic.”

During an extensive interview with the Des Moines Register editorial board this week, Gillibrand was asked whether, as president, she would ask prospective Supreme Court nominees to “vote qa certain way” on Roe v. Wade.

“So, I will only appoint judges and justices that see Roe v. Wade as settled precedent, because it is,” Gillibrand said. “It is law of the land, and it has been for over 30 years, and the truth is, to me, women’s reproductive freedom should not be an ideologic or a political issue.”

“I think it’s an issue of basic human rights,” she said, “because what you’re telling women by criminalizing abortion and criminalizing the doctors that provide care is that they have no basic human rights to decide their bodily autonomy, to decide whether they will put their life at risk.”

Asked whether imposing a “litmus test” could be seen as “an encroachment on judicial independence,” Gillibrand pulled no punches.

“I think there are some issues that have such moral clarity that we have, as a society, decided that the other side is not acceptable,” Gillibrand said. “Imagine saying that it’s okay to appoint a judge who is racist, or anti-Semitic, or homophobic.”

Gillibrand went on to say that “I respect the rights of every American to hold their religious beliefs true to themselves,” but that “our country and our constitution has always demanded that we have a separation of church and state, and all these efforts by President Trump and other ultra-radical conservative judges and justices to impose their faith on Americans is contrary to our constitution.”

“And so I believe that for all these issues, they are not issues that there is a fair other side,” Gillibrand added, and concluded by saying “There is no moral equivalency when you come to racism, and I do not believe there’s a moral equivalency when it comes to changing laws that deny women reproductive freedom.”

Watch the clip above, via the Des Moines Register.

