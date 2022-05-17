KJP Cautions Reporter Against ‘Comments That Make This About Mental Health’ in Wake of Buffalo Attack

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre cautioned The Washington Post White House correspondent Seung Min Kim about placing too much emphasis on mental health when discussing the racist mass murder attack in Buffalo.

The horrific attack was a dominant topic at Monday’s press briefing, during which Kim repeatedly asked Jean-Pierre if the suspect — an 18 year-old white man named Payton Gendron — should have been prevented from buying a firearm due to his mental health status.

Jean-Pierre cautioned against “comments that make this about mental health,” which she said can “stigmatize” mentally ill people — who are overwhelmingly nonviolent — and “detract from the other issues, like gun violence” that must be confronted:

MS. KIM: A couple of questions on Buffalo. We understand that the shooter did purchase his guns legally, but he did have a history of mental health issues and was held for an evaluation last year. So does the White House believe he should have been prevented from owning a gun because of that history? And how does the administration propose doing so in the future?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So just me a second, because I — I really want to touch on this. It’s really important.

Our nation is facing a mental health crisis, so it’s important to call it that — one that is worsened by acts of violence, like the one we saw in Buffalo, that can traumatize communities, especially communities of color.

And anyone seeking support in the wake of shootings like this should contact Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990. Help is available 24/7, 365 days a week — day of the year, I should say — for people who are experiencing emotional distress related to any natural or — or human-caused disaster.

We are committed to expanding access to mental health for all Americans. The American Rescue Plan made historic investment in mental health and substance use — substance use care.

And, in his first State of the Union, the President unveiled his vision for transforming mental health in the United States.

His comprehensive strategy focuses on building a system that works for everyone by increasing the supply and diversity of the mental health workforce, connecting more people to care by lowering costs and other barriers, and creating environments that help prevent mental health problems and support recovery.

While we are committed to this work, I want to also underscore that the overwhelming majority of individuals with mental health problems do not commit acts of violence.

And so, comments that make this about mental health only further stigma- — stigmatizing mental health issues and detract from the other issues, like gun violence, that must con- — that must be confronted in our society.

So, just want to make that clear that we are not stigmatizing.

MS. KIM: But should he have been prevented from owning a gun?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I mean, look, this is — this goes back to making sure that, you know, we have gun reform. Right? This goes back to making sure that we — we — you know, the President is going to continue to call on Congress to make that happen.

And so, you know, when it comes — I just wanted to make sure when we talk about mental health, we talk about it in its fullness. And like I said, not every — it’s not — it — you know, not every individual that has a mental health problem commits — commits acts of violence. So, I just want to make sure that we don’t stigmatize it.