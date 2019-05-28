Minnesota Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar‘s campaign is not apologizing to Meghan McCain for Klobuchar’s remarks about the late Senator John McCain, instead expressing “deep respect” for the McCain family and noting Klobuchar’s defenses of McCain against Trump’s relentless attacks.

At a campaign event in Iowa on Saturday, Klobuchar told the crowd that at Trump’s inauguration, “I sat on that stage between Bernie and John McCain, and John McCain kept reciting to me names of dictators during that speech because he knew more than any of us what we were facing as a nation.”

On Monday, Meghan McCain — who is John McCain’s daughter — scolded Klobuchar over the remarks, asking Klobuchar to “please be respectful to all of us and leave my fathers legacy and memory out of presidential politics.”

CNN is reporting that the Klobuchar campaign, in a statement, expressed “deep respect” for the McCain family, but appeared to defend Klobuchar’s right to share her memories of the late senator:

“Senator Klobuchar had a long time friendship with Senator McCain, she has defended him against President Trump’s attacks in the past, and she has deep respect for his family,” Klobuchar’s communications director, Tim Hogan, said in a statement Monday night. “While she was simply sharing a memory, she continues to believe that the best stories about Senator McCain are not about the views he had about President Trump: they’re about McCain’s own valor and heroism.”

Senator Klobuchar defended McCain during an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union with Jake Tapper, calling Trump’s attacks “outrageous,” and said that “John McCain was a war hero. He served our country well. And he died. And the courage he showed in life was matched — when he was in that cell for five years in Vietnam, as a prisoner of war, was matched by the courage he showed us when he died.”

Watch that clip above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com