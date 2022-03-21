Kremlin Parrots Lara Logan After She Connects Ukrainian Soldiers to Nazis and the Occult

Twitter accounts associated with the Kremlin are using sidelined Fox Nation host Lara Logan to portray Ukrainian soldiers as Nazis and occultists.

On far-right platform Real America’s Voice last week, Logan said she did not “buy” reporting which shows Russia has inflicted widespread devastation on Ukraine since its invasion of the country.

During the interview with Logan, Ed Henry said Russia had “caused a lot of destruction.” He further noted that the war has created a humanitarian crisis and that the conflict “has not gone as well as Vladimir Putin expected.”

Logan pushed back, saying: “I don’t buy it for a second, and I’ll be honest with you. I really think that there’s so much misinformation. We’ve never really seen anything like it. I mean, I’ve been covering wars now for 35 years.”

The former 60 Minutes correspondent went on to attack Ukrainian troops, linking them to Nazis and a Third Reich-era obsession with the occult.

Logan took particular aim at Ukraine’s far-right nationalist Azov Battalion.

“I mean, you can find pictures of them online holding up the NATO flag and the swastika,” she said. “And at the same time, their own emblem contains the black sun of the occult, which was a Nazi SS emblem.

Logan added:

…throughout the Ukrainian military you can see that black sun of the occult on their body armor, even on the female soldiers who are paraded in front of the world as being, you know, such an example of Ukraine’s independence and spirit and nobility. … The CIA under Allen Dulles actually gave immunity from prosecution to the Nazis of Ukraine from the Nuremberg trials. So there’s a long history of the United States and our intelligence agencies funding and arming Nazis in Ukraine. These are not, like, new neo-Nazi groups that sprung up. These are the actual Nazis,” she concluded of the Ukrainian military.

Logan also criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a “puppet,” and noted that Putin’s family suffered during Germany’s siege of Leningrad — which is now called St Petersburg.

On Sunday morning, Russian Twitter accounts began sharing snippets of Logan’s interview with RAV.

Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the U.N. Alexander Alimov shared a portion of the interview. He commented on Logan’s previous reporting accolades and shared her comments connecting Ukrainian troops to Nazism.

Emmy Award winner 🇺🇸journalist Lara Logan:

Western MSMs deliberately turn a blind eye to the facts of manifestations of Nazism in 🇺🇦. ‘You can find pictures of the Azov battalion, funded by US & NATO, online holding up the NATO flag and swastika’. Source: https://t.co/5i96Oje1p5 pic.twitter.com/vICoGWBuuB — Alexander Alimov (@A__Alimov) March 19, 2022

Other verified Russian government diplomatic accounts also shared portions of the interview, which were subtitled in Russian.

“The Azov battalion, which is founded by the United States and NATO has been killing civilians in eastern Ukraine” – News and Documentary Emmy Award-wining journalist Lara Logan spoke out about Ukraine, Nazism and the Western media. pic.twitter.com/m6LODHmFkF — RussianMissionCoE (@CoE_Russia) March 20, 2022

Logan has not produced any work for Fox Nation since she compared Anthony Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele last November.

