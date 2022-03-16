Axios’ Mike Allen gave a sneak peek on Wednesday into New York Times’ reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns’s new book.

The book titled “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future” will be published in May and Allen reports it dishes a lot of dirt on Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ).

Allen writes that the book details Sinema’s behavior at a D.C. fundraiser: “She mocked Biden while speaking warmly about House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, and even defending far-right Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), who denied the election results and claimed Antifa had infiltrated the Capitol riot.”

“I love Andy Biggs,” she is quoted as saying in the book. “I know some people think he’s crazy, but that’s just because they don’t know him.”

The remark comes as no surprise as Sinema and Biggs served together in the Arizona Legislature and are known to be friends. Sinema even backed him for Congress in 2016, saying, “I can’t wait to sit here and do this with Andy next year.”

While Allen doesn’t give details about how Sinema mocked Biden, he elaborates on the book’s portrayal of their relationship: “President Biden confessed in private that he didn’t understand Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who helped stymie his biggest legislative dreams,” Allen writes.

“One person close to the president likened Biden’s perplexity at Sinema to his difficulty grasping his grandchildren’s use of … TikTok. He wanted to relate, but he just didn’t quite get it,” Allen quotes from the book to illustrate his point. Allen adds the book says, “Biden aides complained that Sinema sounded more like Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) than a Democrat.”

