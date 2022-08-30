LA Clippers John Wall Reveals Struggles with Suicidal Thoughts in the Midst of Pandemic

Los Angeles Clippes point guard, John Wall got candid about his mental health struggles during the Covid pandemic in a recent interview.

The video circulating Twitter via ClutchPoints shows Wall discussing the past three years of his life at a recent charity event with The Salvation Army.

Darkest place I ever been in, I mean, at one point in time, I thought about committing suicide. I mean, it’s tearing my achilles. My mom being sick. My mom passed. My grandma passed a year later. All this in the midst of COVID at the same time. Me going to the chemotherapy therapy, then sitting in there, uh, me seeing my mom take her last breath, wearing the same clothes for three days straight laying on the couch beside her. You know what I mean?

Walls said his biggest motivation was his close family and his two young sons.

Like all those sacrifices and not having a great support family behind me, my team, the mother of my kids has been great. My two boys is my motivation for me. So like looking at all that, and I’m like, if I can get through this, I can get through anything in life. I don’t like to brag about … cause like everybody goes through something, you know, we all went through tough times.

He encouraged those listening who may struggle with the same issues to find avenues that will help them to recover, including seeking therapy.

Nobody got it easy, but I don’t think a lot of people could get through what I went through. And to me to be back on top where I want to be and see the fans still want me to play, having support for my hometown. Just support period means a lot. And there’s time I had to go find a therapist, you know, a lot of people think ‘I don’t need help, I can get through it any times.’ But you gotta be true to yourself and find out what’s best for you. And I did that.

Listen above via The Salvation Army.

