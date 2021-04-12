Lachlan Murdoch responded to the Anti-Defamation League with a letter defending Tucker Carlson after the ADL said he “needs to go.”

Last week, during a segment on immigration with Mark Steyn, Carlson said, “I know that the left and all the little gatekeepers on Twitter become literally hysterical if you use the term ‘replacement,’ if you suggest that the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots, with new people, more obedient voters from the Third World. But they become hysterical because that’s what’s happening actually. Let’s just say it: That’s true… If you change the population, you dilute the political power of the people who live there.”

The ADL sent a letter to Fox News and said Carlson “must go” over his comments embracing the “antisemitic, racist and toxic” idea of “replacement theory.”

Murdoch, Fox Corporation CEO and executive chairman, sent a letter to the ADL defending Carlson.

The letter, first obtained by CNN, says, “Fox Corporation shares your values and abhors anti-semitism, white supremacy and racism of any kind.”

The letter continues, “Concerning the segment of ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ on April 8th, however, we respectfully disagree. A full review of the guest interview indicates that Mr. Carlson decried and rejected replacement theory. As Mr. Carlson himself stated during the guest interview: ‘White replacement theory? No, no, this is a voting rights question.'”

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt responded in a letter and said, “As you noted in your letter, ADL honored your father over a decade ago, but let me be clear that we would not do so today, and it does not absolve you, him, the network, or its board from the moral failure of not taking action against Mr. Carlson.”

“With all due respect,” he continued, “Mr. Carlson’s attempt to at first dismiss this theory, while in the very next breath endorsing it under cover of ‘a voting rights question,’ does not give him free license to invoke a white supremacist trope. In fact, it’s worse, because he’s using a straw man – voting rights – to give an underhanded endorsement of white supremacist beliefs while ironically suggesting it’s not really white supremacism.”

