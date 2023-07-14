Lara Logan Shares Fake Article About Mark Wahlberg Going After Pedophiles in Hollywood: ‘Wow. There You Have It. The Truth.’

Investigative journalist Lara Logan shared a bizarre article with her nearly 600,000 Twitter followers before realizing she had fallen for a “trap.”

Logan took to Twitter on Thursday night to share an “article” that alleged actor Mark Wahlberg was waging a war against pedophiles in Hollywood. The article, which was published by SGT Report, falsely claimed Wahlberg told a church Sunday school in Los Angeles that a group of Hollywood elite were banning together to go up against the evil in the industry.

“Hollywood pedophiles have nowhere left to hide,” the article falsely claimed Wahlberg said. “We are hunting these evil sons of bitches down and taking them out, one blood drinking pedophile at a time.”

The article would go on to mention the star of the latest Hollywood film The Sound of Freedom which largely focuses on the underground world of child sex trafficking. They claimed Wahlberg praised the lead actor in the film Jim Caviezel along with Mel Gibson for having “balls of steel,” for raising awareness about the pedophilia ring inside Hollywood.

Wow. There you have it. The truth. Mark Wahlberg: Hollywood Pedophiles Have ‘Nowhere Left To Hide’ | SGT Report https://t.co/BFQRd7y5Ea — Lara Logan (@laralogan) July 14, 2023

Logan tweeted out the link to the article and praised Wahlberg. “Wow. There you have it. The truth,” she wrote.

It didn’t take long for some of her Twitter followers to begin questioning if the article was even real.

Is this for real? — KJC (@Karen53692157) July 14, 2023

Did you check out whether it is true b4 posting? I'm no expert but I've never heard him say anything like this & I just did a search and found no corroboration. Id think a statements like this would be out there on video or at least reported by other more reliable publications?? — Gerald berlin (@Geraldberlin1) July 14, 2023

Eight hours later and after the post had been retweeted over 2,000 times, Logan herself raised concern about the article, claiming that she had been played.

“This has been weighing on my mind all night. It is the kind-of story they would put out there to discredit & shut down the whole conversation. That is a well-used tactic & it works. Seems to be the same story posted on diff platforms & no confirmation from Wahlberg that it is true. I suspect it is a trap & yes, I likely fell for it for a moment. That is the treachery of social media & deep fakes. It would be easier to just delete but that would not help anyone figure this out,” she wrote.

This has been weighing on my mind all night. It is the kind-of story they would put out there to discredit & shut down the whole conversation. That is a well-used tactic & it works. Seems to be the same story posted on diff platforms & no confirmation from Wahlberg that it is… https://t.co/1vGnPDl04X — Lara Logan (@laralogan) July 14, 2023

Despite falling for the story, Logan offered up advice to a follower who asked how to discern if things are true or false.

It helps to become familiar with the tactics. Remember the Texas winter freeze? The conversation was going against renewables & in favor of gas so they leaked an old photo of a helicopter winterizing wind turbines & made it go viral & it turned out not to be Texas & not to be as… — Lara Logan (@laralogan) July 14, 2023

