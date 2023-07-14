Lara Logan Shares Fake Article About Mark Wahlberg Going After Pedophiles in Hollywood: ‘Wow. There You Have It. The Truth.’
Investigative journalist Lara Logan shared a bizarre article with her nearly 600,000 Twitter followers before realizing she had fallen for a “trap.”
Logan took to Twitter on Thursday night to share an “article” that alleged actor Mark Wahlberg was waging a war against pedophiles in Hollywood. The article, which was published by SGT Report, falsely claimed Wahlberg told a church Sunday school in Los Angeles that a group of Hollywood elite were banning together to go up against the evil in the industry.
“Hollywood pedophiles have nowhere left to hide,” the article falsely claimed Wahlberg said. “We are hunting these evil sons of bitches down and taking them out, one blood drinking pedophile at a time.”
The article would go on to mention the star of the latest Hollywood film The Sound of Freedom which largely focuses on the underground world of child sex trafficking. They claimed Wahlberg praised the lead actor in the film Jim Caviezel along with Mel Gibson for having “balls of steel,” for raising awareness about the pedophilia ring inside Hollywood.
Logan tweeted out the link to the article and praised Wahlberg. “Wow. There you have it. The truth,” she wrote.
It didn’t take long for some of her Twitter followers to begin questioning if the article was even real.
Eight hours later and after the post had been retweeted over 2,000 times, Logan herself raised concern about the article, claiming that she had been played.
“This has been weighing on my mind all night. It is the kind-of story they would put out there to discredit & shut down the whole conversation. That is a well-used tactic & it works. Seems to be the same story posted on diff platforms & no confirmation from Wahlberg that it is true. I suspect it is a trap & yes, I likely fell for it for a moment. That is the treachery of social media & deep fakes. It would be easier to just delete but that would not help anyone figure this out,” she wrote.
Despite falling for the story, Logan offered up advice to a follower who asked how to discern if things are true or false.
