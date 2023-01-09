Larry Kudlow Backs Jim Jordan Wanting to Cut Defense Spending: ‘A Lot of Woke in that Budget’

Fox Business Network host and former Trump economic official, Larry Kudlow, praised Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for his vow work to cut defense spending – a rare position for most Republicans.

“You and I said this already, you’re going to cut military spending,” Kudlow began, adding:

But military spending is not all military spending. And I think you made the point on one of the Sunday shows, I might add, not to demean, God forbid, I’m not demeaning a single officer in the American army, but the ratio of generals to enlisted men and women has never been higher. There’s a lot of woke in that budget. There’s a lot of waste, fraud and abuse.

“In other words, you don’t have to… as I understand it, by regular order. You’ll decide, the process will decide. But military spending could come under the microscope, too. That’s the point,” Kudlow concluded.

“Everything has to be on the table when you’ve got a 30 some trillion dollars debt and the interest payments are what they’re going to be this fiscal year,” Jordan, who will chair the House Judiciary Committee, replied.

“You got to look at everything and you do it in a way that doesn’t hurt our troops. Make sure our men and women in uniform get the pay raise they deserve. But we do have to look at general, officer ratio to enlisted individuals. And we do have to look at all the woke nonsense that we see now in our military and the money that goes for things like that. So those have to be on the table. I think that’s just good common sense. And frankly, I think the American people would agree with that,” Jordan concluded.

The fight over whether or not cut defense spending has already begun to divide the House GOP and will likely be a major sticking point in the next Congress.

Watch the full clip above via Fox Business

