‘Laughingstock’: Missouri Newspaper Blasts ‘Fleeing Coward’ Josh Hawley in Blistering Editorial

“Josh Hawley is a laughingstock,” declared the first line of an editorial in the Missouri Senator’s local, yet very influential newspaper the Kansas City Star.

The Star, once home to Ernest Hemmingway, pulled no punches in declaring Hawley a “fleeing coward” and “shameless senator” after Thursday’s prime time Jan. 6 hearing showed footage of him running for safety during the pro-Trump attack on the U.S. Capitol, which he famously encouraged with a fist pump.

The editorial board of the Star argued that the clip of the Missouri Republican running “will surely follow him the rest of his life” and gleefully pointed out that the hearing room broke out into laughter as soon as it was played before the committee.

The editorial then took aim at Hawley’s signature issue, “masculinity” – “as in, how little of it American men seem to have these days.”

“It’s a frequent topic in his speeches and on his podcast, where ‘the left-wing attack on manhood’ is a dire threat to our society,” the editorial continued, jesting that Hawley running from his own mob didn’t show “much bravado.”

Wow Hawley fleeing the Capitol pic.twitter.com/bPfoYtro0V — Acyn (@Acyn) July 22, 2022

The editorial then took on a more serious tone, noting that the bipartisan Senate report on Jan. 6 concluded 7 people died as a result on the U.S. Capitol and some 150 law enforcement officers were injured “and it’s impossible to know how many others caught up in the horrific event will carry scars for life, of body and mind.”

Hawley was also called out for his “shameless” in violating copyright laws regarding the famous photo of him raising his fist in support of the Jan. 6 rioters. The editorial notes Hawley has profited of the image taken by photographer Francis Chung and ignored her legal attempts to stop him from monetizing it without her permission:

Chung’s photo of Hawley and his salute has become iconic. Taking a page from the Trump playbook, Hawley has embraced the famous image, flagrantly violating copyright laws by slapping it on T-shirts and camouflage beer koozies, and selling them on his political campaign’s fundraising website. Politico, owner of the image, sent a cease-and-desist demanding the merchandise be removed from sale. Of course, Hawley refused — a defiance shameful and shameless in equal measure.

The editorial concluded with a strong rebuff of the “Yale and Stanford” graduate for being willing to go along with then President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

“Shame, clearly, is not a motivating factor for any number of Republicans still caught up in Trumpworld. Hawley has never apologized for attempting to reinstall a man who everyone around him knew had lost the election, as witness testimony continues to confirm,” the board writes.

The blistering editorial concludes by arguing that while Hawley clearly has no shame or fear of mockery, “perhaps he might be justified if he’s afraid of what emails or text messages some previously-loyal staffer might be considering turning over to the House committee. Stay tuned to the hearings.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com