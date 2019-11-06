Laura Ingraham Declares GOP’s Kentucky Loss a Testament to ‘The Power of Donald Trump!’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham applied extra lipstick to Republican Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin’s loss to Democratic candidate Andy Beshear by declaring it an example of “The power of Donald Trump!” and “very good news for Republicans.”

Just a day before the election, President Donald Trump told a rally crowd in Kentucky that a Bevin loss would “send a really bad message.”

“You’re sending that big message to the rest of the country, it’s so important, you got to get your friends, you got to vote. Because if you lose it sends a really bad message. And they will build it up,” he told the crowd in Lexington. “You can’t let that happen to me.”

But it did happen. Beshear sent the incumbent down to a narrow defeat Tuesday night, and many in Trumpworld immediately set about distancing or excusing their leader from the result.

But on Tuesday night’s edition of Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle, Ingraham took a different angle.

“We had Matt Bevin, who had about a 32% approval rating back in July, Trump comes into town, gets this thing tied up at 49-49,” Ingraham told viewers, adding that without Trump’s visit, “this race would have been a 10 point race for the Democrat.”

She acknowledged that the Democrats’ complete takeover in Virginia was “terrible” for Republicans, but argued that “in the state of Kentucky, we had a very unpopular governor,” but that “Trump comes in and he made this race as competitive as you can possibly make it.”

“That is the power of Donald Trump,” Ingraham declared, adding that “anyone thinking anything differently tonight isn’t being honest with the way they electoral map works, or what happened down-ballot.”

Ingraham cited those down-ballot victories, and said that “this is all very good news for Republicans, but you know, Democrats are going to celebrate… anytime a Republican governor goes down.”

The most recent poll on the Kentucky governor’s race, taken just days before Trump’s visit, showed Bevin with a five-point lead over Beshear.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

