Fox News host Laura Ingraham took up the cause of “heterosexual, strong, aggressive” males in what she deemed a cultural battle against phony claims of “toxic masculinity” and the Democratic Party’s “war on men.”

Ingraham made her comments in the wake of new sexual assault claims against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in a book by two New York Times reporters. The allegations, which were first revealed in a botched Times Review essay over the weekend, reignited the contentious partisan fight over Kavanaugh’s confirmation last fall, in which two separate women came forward to accuse him of sexually attacking them several decades ago.

“We all just saw what the left did again, or tried to, to Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh,” Ingraham said. “Now the entire Democratic Party is captive to this anti-male outlook. If you were a young man who grew up pre-wokeness, if you are a member of all-male club or fraternity, or if you played a sport, especially one like, I don’t know, football or lacrosse, you are immediately suspect. It doesn’t matter how well you lived your personal life or how much you achieved in your professional life. You are very existence is a threat to this new order.”

Fox News has proven to be a friendly platform for this “war on men” framing going back many years and primetime host Tucker Carlson has made the plight of men a cause célèbre since he took over his show in 2016. And Trump himself echoed the right wing’s “war on men” narrative during the Kavanaugh hearings last year as well.

“So men who are heterosexual, strong, aggressive, competitors, are no longer an acceptable part of society, not really,” Ingraham claimed. “They are the problem. After all, the professionals have told us so. Last year, the American Psychological Association released guidelines for psychological practice with boys and men that trash masculinity as leading to aggression and violence as an answer to all interpersonal conflict as well as substance abuse, incarceration and early mortality. Well, of course, for years, Hollywood has been pushing the skinny jeans, crop-top, pajama-boy version of masculinity on us and we have gotten used to it. Now even timeless male brands and businesses are trying to make man feel guilty about being men.”

Ingraham went on to mock 2020 Democratic candidates Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker, and Beto O’Rourke for pledging to choose from among “many extraordinary women,” as O’Rourke put it, to be their vice presidential running mate.

“Wow, maybe a woman would be the best person to pick on of basis of merit, but, since when did sexual organs alone be a qualification for high office? Stunning. Which led me to wonder, can Princess Spitting Bull [Elizabeth Warren] or Kamala Harris pick a male running mate? Or will that make them part of the patriarchy as well?” Ingraham snarked.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com