Laura Loomer Pays $900 to Crash Jack Dorsey Speech at Bitcoin Conference

Laura Loomer crashed an annual bitcoin conference on Friday to heckle Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Dorsey was attempting to speak at the Bitcoin 2021 soiree in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood when Loomer tried to crash the stage, where footage (see below) captured her shouting that Dorsey had engaged in a “human rights violation.”

In a statement, Loomer informed Mediaite that she paid $900 in bitcoin for a ticket to the conference. That ticket allowed for the seconds-long opportunity, which came in the opening hours of the two-day event. She also said that bitcoin was about “financial freedom” and accused Dorsey of engaging in “censorship” by banning her and other Twitter users, including former President Donald Trump, and said Dorsey was a “hypocrite” for speaking on “decentralization and freedom.”

More than 12,000 attendees were signed up to attend the conference, where individual passes started at around $900 and ranged into well above $10,000.

Laura Loomer heckles Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey over censorship at Bitcoin event. pic.twitter.com/BETCfA5QW0 — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) June 4, 2021

Loomer has had a long-running beef with Dorsey for banning her from Twitter in November 2018, after she used the platform to claim Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was “anti-Jewish.” Twitter maintained that ban even through her 2020 congressional campaign, when Loomer ran unsuccessfully as the Republican nominee to represent West Palm Beach in the U.S. House.

