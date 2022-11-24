Lauren Boebert Throws Pity Party Over Criticism She’s Gotten in Wake of Colorado Nightclub Shooting: ‘The Left is Pissed I Won’

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is taking umbrage with criticism she has received in the wake of the Club Q nightclub shooting.

Appearing on OAN (in a clip flagged by Ron Filipkowski), Boebert went after those calling out her history of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.

“I have been accused of just about every mass shooting there has been since the Left has learned of my name,” Boebert said. “Whether it’s Uvalde, or the King Soopers shooting in Boulder, Colorado, or the Buffalo, New York shooting. Or even Paul Pelosi getting hammered. I have been blamed for all of that.”

Boebert says she’s also a victim of the Club Q shooting: “I’ve been accused of just about every mass shooting there has been. I’ve been blamed for all of it. It has to come to an end. The Left is pissed I won my election, so they’re trying to find something to go after me about.” pic.twitter.com/DS5HvHYjgQ — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) November 24, 2022

The Denver Post denounced Boebert in a scathing editorial, and Sarah Kate Ellis — the CEO of GLAAD — slammed Boebert and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) in an interview with ABC News earlier this week.

“Stop creating and spreading lies about our community,” Ellis said. “Stop. Just stop. DeSantis, Lauren Boebert, stop it.

But Boebert brushed off the scorn she’s received as a mere byproduct of her victory in a tight race against Adam Frisch.

“I think the Left is pissed I won my election,” Boebert said. “And so they’re trying to find something to go after me about. I expressed my concern for the family, for the victims. And the way that they came after me is absolutely disgusting.”

Watch above, via OAN.

