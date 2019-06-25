In a scathing soliloquy, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell blasted President Donald Trump’s bizarre, “she’s not my type” rebuttal to a sexual assault accusation by advice columnist E. Jean Carroll: “That answer doesn’t prove that Donald Trump is a rapist, but that is a rapist’s answer.”

Last week, O’Donnell hosted Carroll on his show, The Last Word, where she gave her first, public account of Trump’s alleged sexual assault, which she excerpted from her new book in an essay in New York magazine. Trump’s initial denial included the claim he had never met Carroll even thought the magazine story featured a photo of the two of them together with their then-spouses. Trump subsequently gave another denial to The Hill, in which his first comment in his defense was that Carroll was “not my type.”

“That’s the number one thing that came to his mind,” O’Donnell emphasized. “The number one thing was not: ‘I’ve never raped anyone and would never rape anyone.’ The number one thing was ‘She’s not my type.’ That answer doesn’t prove that Donald Trump is a rapist, but that is a rapist’s answer. A rapist might think that’s a good answer.”

In fact, Trump has used this line of defense before, in denying he sexually accosted Jessica Leeds on an airplane nearly 30 years ago and that he forced his tongue down the throat of People magazine reporter Natasha Stoynoff during an interview in 2005.

“It’s an answer Donald Trump has used before,” O’Donnell pointed out. “But what about the first woman who accused Donald Trump of rape? The first Mrs. Donald Trump, the woman who delivered his first three children, was she not his type?”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

