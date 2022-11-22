Lawyer for Colorado Springs Suspect Asks Court to Use ‘They/Them’ Pronouns, Says Client is ‘Non-Binary’

The suspect in Saturday’s mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs identifies as “non-binary” and has asked the court to use “they/them” pronouns for the case.

Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs of the New York Times shared a page from a court document in the case where the defense asked the court to refer to suspected killer Anderson Lee Aldrich as “Mx. Aldrich.”

In new court filing, public defenders for the suspect in the mass shooting at a Colorado gay club that left 5 people dead say that their client is non-binary and that "they use they/them pronouns." The lawyers refer to their client as Mx. Anderson Aldrich. pic.twitter.com/dPaUpiFXKN — Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs (@NickAtNews) November 23, 2022

The document states:

Mx. Anderson Aldrich, by and through counsel, makes this motion to the Court demanding their right to a preliminary hearing and in support, Mx. Aldrich states the following: 1. The prosecution has filed charges against Mx. Aldrich.

2. Mx. Aldrich demands their constitutional right to a bond and to Due Process. U.S. Amends, V, VI, XIV; Colo. Const. Art. II, §§ 19, 25.

3. Mx. Aldrich demands their right to a preliminary hearing. C.R.S.§ 19-2.5-609 (I); Crim. P. 5; Crim. P. 7 (h). Anderson Aldrich W non-binary. They use they/them pronouns, and for the purposes of all formal filings, will be addressed as Mx. Aldrich.

Aldrich is accused of killing five people and wounding 25 others inside Club Q on Saturday night. The suspect is charged with counts of murder and hate crimes. Aldrich is being represented by a public defender.

It is unclear if Aldrich had used alternative gender pronouns prior to the massacre. Since the shooting, it has been speculated Aldrich allegedly killed people inside the club after being radicalized against the LGBTQ community.

Authorities in El Paso County have yet to disclose a motive for the killings. Aldrich was briefly hospitalized after being detained by Club Q patrons after the shootings and is now in police custody.

