Leaked Audio Reveals Russian Colonels Calling Putin a ‘Motherf*cker,’ Trashing Other Top Military Brass as ‘F*cking Scum’

Russian colonels have been caught on tape blasting Russian President Vladimir Putin and top Russian military officials.

In April 14 audio recordings obtained by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and publicized on YouTube on Monday, high-ranking Russian colonels, speaking in Russian, blasted the decision-making by Russia’s top brass during the invasion of Ukraine.

One recording calls Putin a “motherfucker” over Russia’s decision to withdraw last month from Kyiv.

“A f*cking rocket should fly into the Verkhovna Rada [Ukraine’s Parliament] in Kyiv. That’s it, f*ck it. Why didn’t [a rocket] fucking fly? I don’t f*cking get it, you’re f*cked, Putin—motherf*cker!” said Col. Vitaly Kovtun, according to the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty translation. “Why didn’t a rocket fly into Kyiv … something hasn’t been done the right way.”

Also in the recordings, Russian Col. Maksin Vlasov is reported to have called Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu as an “incompetent f*cking layman” amid the significant losses incurred by Russia in Ukraine. At least 30,500 Russian soldiers have been killed since the invasion, according to the Ukrainian army. Additionally, the Russian military has lost and been unable to gain territory in Ukraine.

“He’s a layman in his work,” said Vlasov, per Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. “This is not his f*cking thing. He’s just a f*cking showman.”

“Shoigu is f**king sh*t,” said Kovtun.

Vlasov slammed Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, who led the Russian military in Syria and was known as the “Butcher of Aleppo and Grozny,” as a “complete and utter imbecile, just an imbecile.”

