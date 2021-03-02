Conspiracy theorist, hatemonger, and snake oil salesman Alex Jones let down his guard in a rare moment of self-reflection for a self-commissioned documentary about himself — and revealed the bitter disgust he has for his supposed political champion, former President Donald Trump.

As captured in a stunning outtake from January 2019 documentary footage leaked to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the infamous InfoWars host rued the day he met Trump.

“I wish it never would have happened. And it’s not the attacks I’ve been through,” Jones rants in between takes. “I’m so sick of fucking Donald Trump. God, I’m fucking sick of him. And I’m not doing this because, like, I’m kissing his fucking ass, you know. It’s, like, I’m sick of it.”

Jones, at least publicly, was one of Trump’s most vocal supporters during his time in office and reportedly spent $500,000 to pay for the January 6th rally in Washington, D.C. that eventually spiraled out of control and turned into a violent assault on the Capitol. Jones likewise himself stoked phony election fraud outrage amongst pro-Trump supporters in the days leading up to the insurrection with ominous, threatening rhetoric, telling a crowd on January 5th: “I don’t know how this is all going to end, but if they want to fight, they better believe they’ve got one.”

The two-minute long, never-before-seen clip was originally shot by documentary filmmaker Caolan Robertson, who had been hired to make a flattering propaganda paean about the conspiracy theorist and other far right extremists, entitled “You Can’t Watch This.” Robertson ultimately gave the damning clip to the SPLC after disavowing his connections to the far right.

Jones’ shocking about-face in the video strikingly evokes the climactic moment in the classic Elia Kazan film A Face in the Crowd, when TV moralist Lonesome Rhodes is exposed in a hot mic moment as merely a crude huckster playing his fans for suckers.

In addition to the video, Robertson also leaked private text messages that he claims involved a conversation between Jones and himself, where the former seems to recognize the bombshell nature of what he revealed on camera. “Please don’t put me bitching in the film,” Jones pleads in a series of texts. “I don’t do it a lot. But when I do look out.”

Off-camera, Jones also reportedly revealed his sneering contempt for his legion of rabid fans. In a conversation with Robertson, Jones allegedly bragged he could get his gullible audience to “buy anything,” even “dick pills.” In the spring of last year, Jones was hit with a cease-and-desist letter from New York Attorney General Letitia James, blocking him from making absurdly false claims that the diet supplements and toothpaste he sold on his website could treat or even cure the Covid-19 virus.

Video above, via SPLCenter.

