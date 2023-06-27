‘Leave the F*cking Pizzerias Alone!’ Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Rages Against Proposed NYC Brick Oven Crackdown

Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy, known by many for his daily reviews of pizza parlors across the country, couldn’t contain his anger over newly proposed regulation on pizza ovens in New York City.

According to ABC 7 NY, the NYC Department of Environmental Protection has drafted new rules when it comes to coal and wood-fired ovens used in pizza restaurants. The rule would force places using the ovens to cut their carbon emissions by up to 75%. It would require places to install emission-control devices.

Portnoy posted a video to Twitter to express his frustration over the newly proposed rule.

“Apparently in New York City, some fucking little liberal arts, Ivy League, pink haired, crazy liberal, who’s never worked one day in the real world, is on an environmental commission. And they woke up from their little nappy poo, wherever that may be, and they’re like, ‘I figured out how to save the world today,'” Portnoy said.

“‘We have to get rid of coal oven pizzerias in New York City. We gotta stop the emissions,’ I guess is pollution. Blah, blah, blah. You know what pizzerias use coal ovens — all the best,” Portnoy added.

Portnoy elaborated on the bigger problems plaguing NYC streets.

“Do you know what’s going on in New York? You got rats, you got trash in the city. You got fucking cars, planes, private planes. You got people getting slashed on the subway,” Portnoy ranted. “You got flash mobs robbing stores, and you are coming for coal oven pizzerias. You think shutting down like 10 to 15 pizza places is gonna make a fucking difference? They’ve been there for 100 fucking years now. This ain’t gonna happen.”

Portnoy said he doubted if the initiative would even get passed but said, “It just shows you how fucking stupid some politicians are.”

He also threatened to go after anyone who targeted his favorite pizza joint, John’s of Bleecker Street.

“I will come for their throat and I will never let go till I squeeze the life out of them,” Portnoy said. “Leave the fucking pizzerias alone…That’s fucking the guts of the city. You come for them, I’m coming for your throat. That’s a promise.”

