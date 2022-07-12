NBA legend LeBron James spoke out against America’s inability to bring WNBA star Brittney Griner home from Russia.

Griner was detained in February 2022 at an airport in Russia as she was traveling back home to the U.S. Officials said they found vape cartridges of hash oil in her luggage and she was immediately taken into custody on drug smuggling charges.

She pled guilty to those charges last week and awaits trial.

Due to the time frame between Griner’s arrest and the invasion of Ukraine, many believe she was detained by Russia as a war bargaining chip. Griner has since pleaded with U.S. authorities and even President Joe Biden himself, but she remains detained.

Now, LeBron James is speaking out, over what he believes is a disappointing effort by America to bring the athlete home safely.

In a promo for the upcoming fifth season of his show, The Shop, James expressed his frustration with the situation.

“Over 110 days now, how could she feel like America has her back?” James asked.

“I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even want to go back to America?'” he added bluntly.

According to ABC News, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Bill Richardson, plans to travel to Moscow in the next few weeks to help Griner’s case and ensure she is returned home safely.

He has been successful before in such efforts, helping secure the release of former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed from Russia back in April.

The episode of The Shop will premiere this Friday, July 15th.

