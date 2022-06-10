LeBron James Talks Future Career, Says He Wants to Own NBA Franchise in Vegas and Tom Brady TV Deal Has Him Interested

LeBron James got candid about his plans for the future during a recent episode of his HBO show The Shop.

On Friday’s episode, LeBron’s future came up during the discussion.

“What do you wanna do by the way?” asked sports marketer Maverick Carter. “Would you go on TV?”

“I don’t know. I’ll be watching that stuff a little bit,” James replied.

Carter continued, “Like when Tom Brady signed up for TV, were you like, ‘Oh, maybe that’s–.'”

“Yeah. When I seen how much he signed for it. Goddamn right, I did,” James said. “I mean, one, my knowledge of the sport and being able to have my insight on the sport still be around the game. I wanna stay around the game for sure, forever.”

The conversation then advanced to long term goals for James.

“I’m letting people know I’m still engaged. I’m a fan of the game. I’m engaged in the game. And I care about our sport and I know everything about our sport. Like literally, like I know everything that goes on with our sport and I wanna continue to help our sport grow,” he added.

“What else you wanna do,” Carter asked.

“I wanna buy a team for sure,” James said.

“Buying a team and then talking is a little tricky,” warned Carter, referencing their previous mention of Tom Brady’s jump to TV analysis.

“I would much rather own the team before I talk,” James clarified. “I want a team in Vegas.”

“Why can’t you have a voice and also be an owner?” guest and CNN anchor Don Lemon asked.

“They don’t allow it. Guys get fined for that,” James replied.

Listen above via The Shop.

