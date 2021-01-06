‘Let’s Get Back to Work’: Mike Pence Gavels in Senate After Attack on Capitol, Applauded After Saying ‘Those Who Wreaked Havoc … Did Not Win’

Vice President Mike Pence reopened Senate proceedings on Wednesday night — hours after a violent mob comprised of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

In brief remarks, Pence saluted those who defended the Captiol, and called the resumption of Senate business a show of “resilience and strength.”

Here are his comments in full:

We defended our Capitol today. And we will always be grateful to the men and women who stayed at their post to defend this historic place. To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today: You did not win. Violence never wins. Freedom wins. And this is still the people’s house. And as we reconvene in this chamber, the world will again witness the resilience and strength of our democracy. For even in the wake of unprecedented violent and vandalism at this Capitol, the elected representatives of the people of the United States assembled again on the very same day, to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. So may God bless the lost, the injured, and the heroes forged on this day. May God bless all who serve here, and those who protect this place, and may God bless the United States of America. Let’s get back to work.

The vice president’s comments were met with applause in the chamber.

