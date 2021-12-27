‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Dad Jared Schmeck Tells Steve Bannon 2020 Election ‘Was 100 Percent Stolen’ and Trump ‘Should Still Be President Right Now’

Jared Schmeck, the Oregon father who made headlines for telling President Joe Biden “Let’s go Brandon” during a Christmas phone call, told Steve Bannon that the 2020 presidential election was “100 percent stolen.”

“Let’s go Brandon” has become code in conservative circles for “Fuck Joe Biden.” The popular jest tracks back to an NBC Sports reporter mistaking a NASCAR crowd chanting “Fuck Joe Biden” as support for NASCAR driver Brandon Brown.

Schmeck joined Bannon on his War Room podcast, which aired Monday, and explained why he used the saying during the call with the president. Schmeck told Bannon it began “innocently enough” as he and his kids call NORAD every year for the Santa tracker and the operator asked if he would like to be put through to the First Lady.

Thinking it was going to be a recording, Schmeck said he agreed, eventually realizing he was speaking with the president, and “throughout the conversation, it popped into my head and I guess the rest is history.”

Schmeck went on to explain that he thought “it was pretty darn funny” and he is glad he used his chance “to voice my disapproval of this man and his administration.”

Steve Bannon Interviews Jared Schmeck, The Guy Who Pranked Biden With “Let’s Go Brandon” pic.twitter.com/mJC3YeIBgq — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) December 27, 2021

Bannon asked Schmeck to elaborate on his disapproval of Biden. Schmeck responded, “I am a Christian man” and “For me, it’s God first and foremost. I don’t follow anyone man blindly.”

He added some of the media has run with that and interpreted it as “I don’t support Donald Trump.”

“That’s absolutely false,” Schmeck said. “Donald Trump is my president and he should still be president right now. The election was 100 percent stolen. So, I just want to make that clear.”

Schmeck reportedly told the Oregonian over the weekend that he is not a “Trumper,” describing himself as a “free-thinking American and follower of Jesus Christ.”

“‘Let’s go Brandon’ is more than ‘F Joe Biden,'” Schmeck added. “‘Let’s go Brandon’ encompasses the entirety of our frustration with Joe Biden, the administration, the leftist mob, the cancel culture, the mainstream media – they are the ones who made this a thing.”

