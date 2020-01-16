Lev Parnas, currently indicted on four charges of campaign finance violations, continued his media tour on Thursday evening, speaking again with CNN’s Anderson Cooper in an interview where he claimed that the White House was “very afraid” of what he knows about the secret plot to strong-arm Ukraine into investigating President Donald Trump’s potential 2020 rival, Joe Biden.

During a long segment, Parnas revisited many of his previous blockbuster claims before addressing the deafening silence that his comments have prompted on the right.

“Loyalty goes so far, but I think there the a lot of people in the Republican Party that don’t agree, they’re good people, that don’t agree with what he’s doing,” Parnas told Cooper. “But they’re scared. He gets away with everything. Especially with Attorney General Bill Barr on the side and the Justice Department, I mean, and a lot of people are scared, they don’t want to get investigated.”

“People are scared of getting investigated by the Justice Department on behalf of President Trump, you are saying?” Cooper clarified.

“I think so.”

“Does that scare you?” Cooper pressed.

“It scares me a lot,” he affirmed. “[Republicans] talk all this stuff, this and that, they didn’t bring one evidence, the Democrats brought all this proof, all this evidence, all this testimony.”

“If you really look at it, I should be their best witness,” Parnas said of the president’s defenders. “I should be their number one witness, I’m the one that got all the dirt, supposedly. Why aren’t they calling me to testify? Why do they need Biden? Call me, ask me what Biden did wrong.”

“Do you think they’re afraid of calling you?” Cooper asked.

“I think they’re very afraid of me. I think they’re afraid of me because they think they made a mistake by you know trying to do what they did to me,” Parnas replied. “I’m here to help Congress and hopefully I want to look at the GOP senators and to let them know that I’m here, I’m, you know, not just the Republicans, the Democrats, you should know the truth. You can validate it. You have all my information. Call me. We can sit down and I’ll tell you everything.”

Watch above, via CNN.

