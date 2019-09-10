comScore

Liberals Applaud, Pundits Gasp and Neo-Cons Weep at Shocking Ouster of Bolton: He Was ‘Insufficiently Pro-Taliban’

By Colby HallSep 10th, 2019, 1:34 pm

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he had fired the third National Security Advisor to serve under his administration, though the ousted cabinet member John Bolton immediately pushed back by claiming that he had not been fired, but instead he had resigned.

If this he said/he said feels a little like a hackneyed scend from a mid-80s three-camera sitcom (“you can’t fire me, because I quit!”) then you are not alone!  A lot of politically-minded individuals shared hot takes and comedic jokes about this strange episode, which are collected below for your reading pleasure:

