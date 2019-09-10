President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he had fired the third National Security Advisor to serve under his administration, though the ousted cabinet member John Bolton immediately pushed back by claiming that he had not been fired, but instead he had resigned.

If this he said/he said feels a little like a hackneyed scend from a mid-80s three-camera sitcom (“you can’t fire me, because I quit!”) then you are not alone! A lot of politically-minded individuals shared hot takes and comedic jokes about this strange episode, which are collected below for your reading pleasure:

Just keep this in mind: John Bolton was fired for being ***insufficiently pro-Taliban.*** — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 10, 2019

John Bolton trying to figure out how to bomb Iran as an unemployed person. pic.twitter.com/LkPcdGEys3 I commend @realDonaldTrump for this necessary action. The President has great instincts on foreign policy and ending our endless wars. He should be served by those who share those views. https://t.co/XEBwzySxac — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 10, 2019 — Jamiles Lartey (@Jamiles) September 10, 2019

This decision is being very well received @realDonaldTrump on both sides of the aisle. We now have an opportunity to do bipartisan work on the Hill to advance peace in N. Korea and prevent a war in Iran. https://t.co/MQChqUjhNm — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) September 10, 2019

This is terrible for the White House. Bolton was correct about the Taliban; State wasn’t. Bolton has been a hawkish voice for a tough national security policy, and his ouster likely signals that Trump’s approach will be significantly softer from this point forward. https://t.co/g13Shw46eW — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 10, 2019

In fairness there was really no way for President Trump to assess John Bolton’s ideas before hiring him as National Security Advisor. — Robert Farley (@drfarls) September 10, 2019

Just in: Antonio Brown to replace John Bolton. — Keith Stubbs (@thekeithstubbs) September 10, 2019

The irony, of course, is some of the same progressive voices complaining about John Bolton being hired… is mocking the President for firing him. Pick a lane, folks. — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 10, 2019

No matter your view on Trump, his firing of John Bolton, the most dangerous person in the White House, is wonderful news for a safer world—a good sign for peace with Iran, DPRK, and other powers. — Mike Gravel (@MikeGravel) September 10, 2019

I’d be more concerned about John Bolton being sacked by Trump if he wasn’t so obviously a dotty old guy character from a 90s film played by Kevin Kline. pic.twitter.com/776tOj9fWS — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) September 10, 2019

Welcome to the Resistance, John Bolton. https://t.co/uIBDl8b9yN — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) September 10, 2019

It is weird to realize we might be at war with Iran if John Bolton had only liked his mustache slightly less. — Tim Carvell (@timcarvell) September 10, 2019

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com