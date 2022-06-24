Liberals Turn on Liz Cheney After She Celebrates Downfall of Roe v. Wade: ‘It Was Going So Well, Liz’

Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) position as vice chair on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack has endeared her to many Democrats.

The honeymoon ended for some of them on Friday after she praised the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The controversial ruing turned the political world upside down. Abortion laws will now be handled by the states, many of which have already outright banned the procedure.

No amount of opposition to former President Donald Trump bought Cheney enough good will with some Democrats to overcome a tweet she sent out after the court’s decision was announced.

“I have always been strongly pro-life,” the Wyoming Republican tweeted. “Today’s ruling by the Supreme Court returns power to the states and the people of the states to address the issue of abortion under state law.”

Cheney is currently courting Democratic voters Wyoming to help her avoid a defeat in her August primary.

But with two sentences, many people on the left realized the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney is still a Cheney, and still a Republican.

Oh God. It was going so well, Liz. https://t.co/NmV73FiSFl — Michael Seitzman (@michaelseitzman) June 24, 2022

just when i started to admire u … — ROSIE (@Rosie) June 24, 2022

Let Liz Cheney’s comments on Roe serve as a reminder that internalized misogyny is both real & powerful, and that no one should get over-excited about her willingness to participate in the Jan 6 Committee. One moral act does not a moral person make. pic.twitter.com/pU4OucSUCr — Emily L. Hauser אלה אסתר 🟣 (@emilylhauser) June 24, 2022

Some Democrats were literally saying only days ago they would support Liz Cheney for President. How far we have fallen. How transactional the world has become. https://t.co/IfFdRDV99A — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) June 24, 2022

Liz Cheney wants you to carry your rapists child to term. Liz Cheney does not care if you were raped by a family member. You will deliver that child. Your body is not yours. It belongs to the Republican party. See your “freedom” and “democracy” hero below. https://t.co/IfFdRDV99A — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) June 24, 2022

Also… Some of y’all can quit making Liz Cheney your damn freedom fighter right now https://t.co/KFX15uegvm — Atima Omara (@atima_omara) June 24, 2022

Before America continues it’s chant of heroics for @Liz_Cheney ,here she states her support for today’s #SCOTUS #RoeVsWade

Decision. pic.twitter.com/5nyvfbQOSe — Geronimo: End Gun Violence NOW ! (@GeronimoBPM) June 24, 2022

Is this your queen? https://t.co/7tcWtJWMrp — Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) June 24, 2022

Never forget what they are. https://t.co/kMFV95XxHN — Brett Pransky (@BrettPransky) June 24, 2022

She was never going to be anyone other than who she is.. temporary ally in one war https://t.co/khFMkdG3Uh — Shannon in Ohio 4 (@ShannonFreshour) June 24, 2022

Just shows that being on the right side of one issue doesn’t make you a good person. She’s still a Cheney, ffs https://t.co/eHg9CY1J22 — Nicole Sandler (@nicolesandler) June 24, 2022

