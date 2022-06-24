Liberals Turn on Liz Cheney After She Celebrates Downfall of Roe v. Wade: ‘It Was Going So Well, Liz’

By Kipp JonesJun 24th, 2022, 5:39 pm
 

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) position as vice chair on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack has endeared her to many Democrats.

The honeymoon ended for some of them on Friday after she praised the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The controversial ruing turned the political world upside down. Abortion laws will now be handled by the states, many of which have already outright banned the procedure.

No amount of opposition to former President Donald Trump bought Cheney enough good will with some Democrats to overcome a tweet she sent out after the court’s decision was announced.

“I have always been strongly pro-life,” the Wyoming Republican tweeted. “Today’s ruling by the Supreme Court returns power to the states and the people of the states to address the issue of abortion under state law.”

Cheney is currently courting Democratic voters Wyoming to help her avoid a defeat in her August primary.

But with two sentences, many people on the left realized the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney is still a Cheney, and still a Republican.

