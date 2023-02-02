‘Lightning in a Bottle’: Joe Scarborough Wonders If Ron DeSantis Could End Up Being Like Barack Obama Against Trump

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough wondered aloud if Florida Governor Ron DeSantis might catch “lightning in a bottle” against ex-President Donald Trump the way then-Senator Barack Obama did in his successful 2008 presidential bid.

DeSantis is seen by many as the only Republican with any chance of beating Trump in the 2024 GOP primary, if recent polls are any indication — especially if DeSantis can somehow clear the rest of the field of challengers like newly-in-the-ring Nikki Haley.

On Thursday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Scarborough asked former Obama senior adviser Robert Gibbs how DeSantis will do against Trump, and said he may doubt DeSantis now, but he doubted Obama too:

ROBERT GIBBS: Well, I’d say a couple of things. One, you point out really correctly that what we don’t know is how somebody is going to perform on that national stage. And, you know, not a lot different than I think Barack Obama had when he first came out is, he’s not going to get a chance to practice off-Broadway before the play starts on opening night. So he’s going to be scrutinized from the very beginning.

I do think the one advantage that he’s going to have, and you saw him try to use this in the response the other day to Trump, which is to use those credentials of having won significantly in Florida and to build a record in the legislature and a governing record that he can use against him. We’ll see whether he can slug it out, punch for punch. For him, it may be that there’s a strategy that doesn’t slug it out, punch for punch. It’ll be interesting to watch and I don’t think we’ll know the type of candidate he’s potentially could be until we see him, certainly for a few weeks or a couple of months out on the trail.

And look, it gets uneven again. I remember traveling with then-Senator Obama at the beginning. He was not all that comfortable as a national candidate, not all that comfortable out there on the stump every day. And you sort of get that practice and learn it because you have to do it every single day.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: Yeah. And boy, he’s a perfect example. And I will say he’s a perfect example. I mean, you can know, you can line him up with Ron DeSantis in this respect. You don’t know how DeSantis in the end is going to do on the national stage because, I mean, I was very skeptical that a state senator that just got elected to the United States Senate was going to beat the Clinton machine. He did.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Right. Yes. He was a great campaigner.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: He made history. So, you know, sometimes it’s lightning in a bottle.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Absolutely.