The Lincoln Project, the anti-Trump PAC that’s been mercilessly heckling President Donald Trump, has a new video series they are launching tonight at 8 pm, called “Story Time,” in which an actor named Robert Dobson reads from various books critical of the president.

The first episode features an excerpt from Mary Trump‘s book, Too Much and Never Enough, which launched this week, filled with scathing tales and accusations from Mary, a clinical psychologist, about her presidential uncle.

Dobson reads a short section while classical music plays, then picks up a glass that appears to contain some kind of alcohol, and takes a sip.

“See, Donald?” says Dobson, referring to Trump’s much-mocked two-handed grasp on a glass of water at a recent West Point speech. “One hand.”

Reached for comment, Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson confirmed that they had “at least six more” episodes already waiting to go. When asked what other anti-Trump books they might include — Wilson himself has written two — he laughed and said, “Wait and see.”

Editor’s Note: The author is a former political colleague and long-time friend of Rick Wilson.

