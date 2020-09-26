Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) reacted on Saturday to President Donald Trump‘s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court by claiming he hopes to have her passed through the Judicial Committee by October 26th.

“You are chair of the committee that conducts the hearings — when you expect these hearings to start?” Fox News Host Jeanine Pirro asked.

“October 12th, that would be 16 days for the nomination and 24 of the 42 Supreme Court justices who have had hearings were done within 16 days,” Graham responded. “Kennedy 14, Stevens 10, Powell 12, Rehnquist 12, Blackmon 14, Chief Justice Burger 11. So, sixteen days from now we will start the hearings on October the 12th. Monday will be introduction, opening statements, a statement by the nominee, Tuesday and Wednesday will be question days, and Thursday we will begin the markup process.”

Pirro then asked Graham, “There was talk initially the Democrats might even boycott being at the hearings, do you expect that to be the case?”

“It would make them quicker,” Graham said laughing.

He continued, “I hope to get her out of the committee by October 26 that will allow us to follow the normal rules of the committee.” Graham continued, “And then it’s up to Mitch McConnell.”

Trump nominated Barrett, a professor of law at Notre Dame and judge on the a judge on the 7th Circuit Court, to the Supreme Court on Saturday to fill the seat left open by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

