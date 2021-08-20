Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called on Friday for President Joe Biden to be impeached if he failed to evacuate “one American” or any of the United States’ Afghan allies in Afghanistan.

“We are duty-bound to get every American citizen out,” Graham said in a morning interview with Fox News’ Fox & Friends. “We are honor bound to get those Afghanistan who fought along our side out. And here’s what I would say: If we leave any American behind, if we leave thousands of those Afghans who fought along our side behind, Joe Biden deserves to be impeached or a high crime and misdemeanor or dereliction of duty.”

The U.S. military had just more than 10 days remaining as of Friday before a self-imposed, Aug. 31 deadline to leave the country.

In a Friday afternoon press conference, the president unequivocally said he would evacuate every American from the country, and that he was making “the same commitment” to Afghans who assisted in the U.S. war effort. But he did not disclose whether a plan existed to bring them to the capital of Kabul by the end of the month, and declined to expand a military perimeter around Kabul’s international airport, saying it would bring “unintended consequences.” Taliban fighters have established blockades around the city, preventing many Americans and Afghan citizens from reaching the airport.

“If we leave one American behind — if we don’t get all those Afghans who have stepped up to the plate to help us out — then Joe Biden, in my view, has committed a high crime and misdemeanor under the Constitution, and should be impeached,” Graham said.

