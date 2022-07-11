Lindsey Graham Ordered to Testify in Georgia Election Interference Probe: ‘Necessary and Material Witness’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) must testify before a grand jury as part of an investigation into alleged interference in the 2020 election by former President Donald Trump, a judge has ruled.

The South Carolina Republican was subpoenaed last week by a grand jury in Fulton County regarding a pair of phone calls he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger following the election.

Reuters reported,

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ordered that Graham will be required to testify on Aug. 2. The judge’s certification filed on Monday described Graham as a “necessary and material witness” to the grand jury probe.

Graham placed the calls around the time of Trump’s infamous and “perfect” phone calls with the state’s top law enforcement official after Joe Biden narrowly carried Georgia.

In a statement, Graham’s attorneys dismissed the subpoena as “politics.”

JUST IN: Attorneys for @LindseyGrahamSC say he will challenge the subpoena he was issued by the Fulton County, GA grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election. Story coming soon. pic.twitter.com/cTKQAtxiOR — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) July 6, 2022

The Daily Beast reported,

Graham was accused of twice calling Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger after the election to ask him if there was a way to toss mail-in ballots, a claim Graham has called “ridiculous.” His lawyers responded to the subpoena by saying, “Fulton County is engaged in a fishing expedition and working in concert with the Jan. 6 Committee in Washington. Any information from an interview or deposition with Sen. Graham would immediately be shared with the Jan. 6 Committee.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com