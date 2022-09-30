Lindsey Graham Pleads With Biden to Designate Russia a ‘State Sponsor of Terror,’ Declare Any Nuclear Attack on Ukraine an Attack on NATO

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) joined Fox News’s The Story on Friday to discuss hurricane Ian making landfall in his state, but ended his appearance with some strongly worded advice for how President Joe Biden should be confronting Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

“Sir, I’d be remiss if I didn’t ask you about world events and a lot going on in Russia. Now you’ve got Vladimir Putin and it’s in four different regions now in Ukraine. I want to just play this soundbite from the president a bit earlier and then get your final thoughts on what’s happening in Russia,” began guest host Trace Gallagher.

“America is fully prepared with our NATO allies to defend every single inch of NATO’s territory. Every single inch. So, Mr. Putin, don’t misunderstand what I’m saying. Every inch,” Biden says in the clip from his remarks earlier in the day.

“This is escalating, make no doubt. I mean, they are there are people there are young people trying to get out of Russia. You’re trying to get out so you don’t get enlisted in their military. This thing has escalated. So. Your thoughts on what’s happening? Gallagher then asked Graham.

“Well, there’s no off-ramp now for Putin. He’s annexed, illegally, parts of Ukraine. Every nation in the world with a half a brain is going to reject this annexation, the United Nations has. And I appreciate the president saying we’re going to stand by NATO, but here’s what we’re not doing,” Graham replied, adding:

The president, Biden has refused to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism under U.S. law. We had a vote in the Senate 100 to nothing, urging the Biden administration, declaring Putin’s Russia a state sponsor of terrorism like Iran and North Korea. If you did that, we would have access to federal courts to sue for the damage done in Ukraine and throughout the world by Putin. He is a terrorist. The Wagner group is dismantling, dismembering parts of Africa. He is now illegally annexed territory of a neighboring country.

“He’s a war criminal on steroids,” argued Graham, who is known for his hawkish positions on foreign policy.

“So President Biden, please designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism today. And please let Russia know that if you explode a nuclear weapon inside of Ukraine, that would be considered an attack on NATO itself because the radiation would not be confined to the Ukraine. Putin needs to know what happens if he goes further, and I’m really worried that we’re not doing enough to deter this guy. The Ukrainians are fighting like tigers, but we’re always late to the game, in terms of helping,” Graham concluded.

“Putin does appear to be backed into a corner. Senator, thank you for your time. We appreciate it,” Gallagher said, ending the interview.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com