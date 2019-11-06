Lindsey Graham, President Donald Trump’s most visible impeachment defender in the Republican Senate, suggested in a Fox News interview that U.S. Ambassador to the E.U. Gordon Sondland, who donated $1 million to Trump’s Inaugural Committee, is now conspiring with House Democrats to subvert the president.

Speaking with Fox’s Martha MacCallum, Graham raised alarms over Sondland’s last-minute decision to amend his prior sworn testimony denying the charge that the Trump White House was pushing quid pro quo between digging up dirt on Joe Biden and releasing military aid to Ukraine. Sondland’s bombshell reversal on Tuesday added yet another confirmation of the Trump White House seeking foreign involvement in the 2020 election, and it elicited an outraged, “bunch of BS” response from Graham later on Tuesday.

The South Carolina Republican’s mild curses continued on MacCallum’s show, after she played a clip of House Intel Chair Adam Schiff hailing Sondland’s testimony as further verifying the whistleblower’s initial claims and corroborating the accounts of other Trump administration officials.

“That statement is full of crap,” Graham said, matter-of-factly. However, the senator has repeatedly dismissed damning evidence and shifted explanations as the impeachment witness testimony against Trump and his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has piled up. Earlier on Wednesday, Graham had trotted out an incompetence argument, saying that the White House’s Ukraine foreign policy was too “incoherent” to pull off a quid pro quo. This came after he had pushed a legally baseless “hearsay” defense of Trump during the early stages of the impeachment inquiry.

“[Current US Ambassador to Ukraine] Bill Taylor: What does he base his belief that there was a quid pro quo on?” Graham asked, before floating a new, baseless claim about Trump mega-donor Sondland conspiring with Democrats— while repeatedly mispronouncing the Sondland’s last name. “What is the factual basis: A conversation with Sunderland. Why did Sunderland change his testimony? Was there a connection between Sunderland and Democratic operatives on the [House Intel] Committee? Did he talk to Schiff? Did he talk to staffers? When someone remembers something they didn’t know before, it makes me incredibly suspicious. Why did Sunderland change his mind? What prompted him to change his mind about maybe there was a quid pro quo when I said there wasn’t?” [sic]

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

