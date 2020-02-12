Lindsey Graham: Trump Understandably Frustrated But ‘Tweeting About an Ongoing Criminal Matter Is Not Appropriate’

Senator Lindsey Graham said that President Donald Trump’s is understandably frustrated but that he shouldn’t be tweeting about the Roger Stone case.

Asked if Trump feels emboldened by his acquittal, Lindsey Graham said: “No, I think he feels like the people are out to get him, going overboard. I mean just put yourself in his shoes.” pic.twitter.com/NGFseUodTY — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 12, 2020

CNN’s Manu Raju asked Graham if POTUS feels “emboldened” by his acquittal in the Senate.

Graham said, “No, I think he feels like the people are out to get him, going overboard. I mean, just put yourself in his shoes.”

He brought up the DOJ IG report lambasting the FBI on the FISA process and said Trump has a “general frustration” of a “double standard” that unfairly targets him.

He added, “Tweeting about an ongoing criminal matter is not appropriate.”

Graham also, per Politico, said today “he did not intend to bring Attorney General William Barr in for testimony aside from the committee’s general oversight of the Justice Department.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]