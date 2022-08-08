WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Fumes After Podcaster Sarcastically Asks Him ‘How Many Grandmothers’ He Killed By Not Taking Covid Vaccine

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers quickly pushed back on a podcast host when jokes about his vaccination status went too far for his liking during a recent interview.

Last November, Rodgers tested positive for Covid-19 and revealed that he had chosen to forgo vaccination for the virus, instead opting for alternative treatments including ivermectin, after fearing he could be allergic to ingredients in both the Pfizer and Moderna shots.

On Monday’s episode of the Barstool Sports podcast Pardon My Take, he sat down with hosts Dan “Big Cat” Katz and Eric Sollenberger to discuss his career and future plans.

The conversation was largely light hearted — with Rodgers and the hosts laughing and taking shots at each other. They joked about Rodgers new tattoo, his hallucinogenic drug trip in Peru, and his retirement plans.

But the podcast took a serious turn when both Big Cat and Sollenberger made jokes regarding Rodgers vaccine status.

Discussing how Rodgers portrays himself in the media, Sollenberger asked, “How would you describe yourself?”

Rodgers replied, “I just — I think in general, I’d like to present myself how I see myself. So unapologetically authentic, you know? And you, I mean — you like me or don’t like me, that’s not my concern at this point. You know, my concern is just speaking the truth and you know, people say, ‘Oh, immunization, vaccination!'”

“Yeah, I did. I said that a lot,” Big Cat said.

“How many people do you think you killed? What’s your count?” Sollenberger joked.

“How many grandmothers?,” Big Cat asked, “Let’s just do grandmothers.”

“I mean, I know you guys are fucking around but I don’t find that part funny. I really don’t,” Rodgers replied.

“Oh shit,” Big Cat whispered under his breath and the host shifted nervously in his seat.

After a brief moment of silence, Big Cat jumped in to try to shift the discussion, saying, “It actually is one of my favorite things I was able to do off of that whole immunization thing is tweet that you should be in jail.”

He continued, “I would have people who’d get the joke and then there would be like a ton of people who’d be like, ‘Oh, you like — you think COVID is so real, he should be in jail.’ And it was just, my mentions would just be a mess!”

“And probably a lot of people said, ‘Fuck, yeah, put him in jail — Get that liar in jail,'” Rodgers added.

Listen above via Pardon My Take.

