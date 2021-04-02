Audio of Former House Speaker John Boehner veering off the script of his new audiobook has been released, and it includes some explicit shots aimed at Senator Ted Cruz.

Axios Jonathan Swan reported in February that Boehner’s recording of the audiobook version of his new memoir — On the House: A Washington Memoir — included his unvarnished thoughts about fellow Republicans. Swan followed up on Friday with an audio snippet ending with, “and Ted Cruz? Go fuck yourself.”

Listen below:

When @SpeakerBoehner was recording his audiobook I was told by sources that during these wine-soaked sessions he would deviate from the book’s text and insert random violent attacks on @tedcruz. Well, here’s some tape (listen to the end): pic.twitter.com/NFCQ2QFdTT — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) April 2, 2021

The leak is likely the most non-traditional element of a promotional campaign designed to bring attention to the former House Speaker’s new memoir. Earlier on Friday, Politico published an excerpted essay from Boehner’s books that included very piqued condemnations of Fox News conspiracy “nuts” like Sean Hannity as well as harsh criticism for current GOP congressional leadership.

