comScore John Boehner Tells to Ted Cruz 'Go Fuck Yourself' Audio

LISTEN: Boehner Tells Ted Cruz ‘Go F*ck Yourself’ in ‘Wine-Soaked’ Recording Sessions of Audiobook

By Colby HallApr 2nd, 2021, 11:54 am

Audio of Former House Speaker John Boehner veering off the script of his new audiobook has been released, and it includes some explicit shots aimed at Senator Ted Cruz.

Axios Jonathan Swan reported in February that Boehner’s recording of the audiobook version of his new memoir — On the House: A Washington Memoir — included his unvarnished thoughts about fellow Republicans. Swan followed up on Friday with an audio snippet ending with, “and Ted Cruz? Go fuck yourself.”

Listen below:

The leak is likely the most non-traditional element of a promotional campaign designed to bring attention to the former House Speaker’s new memoir. Earlier on Friday, Politico published an excerpted essay from Boehner’s books that included very piqued condemnations of Fox News conspiracy “nuts” like Sean Hannity as well as harsh criticism for current GOP congressional leadership.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: