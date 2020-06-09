Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot had a profane exchange with Alderman Raymond Lopez as looters wreaked havoc on the city last month, according to newly released audio, with the mayor telling Lopez he was “full of sh*t” for claiming the city wasn’t prepared for “gang-bangers with AK-47s” targeting residential neighborhoods.

The May 31 exchange took place on a conference call with 50 Chicago aldermen and began with Lopez expressing concerns that Chicago wasn’t prepared for looters to begin targeting residential areas. “Once they’re done looting and rioting and whatever’s going to happen tonight, God help us, what happens when they start going after residents? Going into the neighborhoods? Once they start trying to break down people’s doors, if they think they’ve got something.

“We know that people are here to antagonize and incite, and you’ve got them all pumped tonight, today,” he added. “They’re not going to go to bed at 8 o’clock. They’re going to turn their focus on the neighborhoods. I’ve got gang-bangers with AK-47s walking around right now, just waiting to settle some scores. What are we going to do, and what do we tell residents, other than good faith people stand up? It’s not going to be enough.”

The mayor attempted to move on, but Lopez demanded an answer, saying, “It’s not something you ignore. This is a question that I have.”

Lightfoot responded, “I think you’re 100 percent full of sh*t, is what I think.”

Lopez fired back, “F*ck you, then. Who are you to tell me I’m full of sh*t? … Maybe you should come out and see what’s going on.”

“If you think we’re not ready, and we stood by and let the neighborhoods go up, there’s nothing intelligent that I could say to you,” the mayor responded. “That is the stupidest thing I have ever heard. I understand you want to preen.”

Lopez escalated the exchange, saying, “Mayor, you need to check your f*cking attitude. That’s what you need to do.” The conversation subsequently devolved with aldermen interjecting and asking everyone to “calm down.”

The audio was first obtained by CBS Chicago. Lopez told the network on Monday that numerous businesses in his district were looted or burned down over the weekend, including two Walgreens stores and a strip mall.

Listen above via CBS Chicago.

