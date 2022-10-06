LISTEN: Herschel Walker Joked ‘I’ve Got to Get Back’ to My Son ‘and Spank Him’ the Day Christian Laid Waste to His Dad on Twitter

Herschel Walker was heard joking to a crowd that he needed to physically punish Christian Walker, which just so happened to be on the same day that his adult son was blasting his father over his abortion bombshell.

HuffPost obtained a recording of Walker from a prayer luncheon on Tuesday where the Georgia Republican senate candidate was filmed talking about the time he visited a psychiatric hospital. In the audio, Walker lamented declining church attendance among families, and he brought up Christian by name after he decided to tell a joke about hitting his son.

“The truth is, go to church. I remember, we’d gotten out of church. I told my son…and I’ve got get back to him and spank him,” Walker said. That drew laughter from the evangelical Christian audience.

This remark came on Tuesday, a day after The Daily Beast published its report that Walker impregnated his girlfriend, encouraged her to get an abortion, and paid for the procedure. This hugely contradicts Walker’s attempts to politically market himself as a Christian family man who views abortion as murder and says it ought to be banned nationwide with no exceptions.

The report has been updated to say that the woman at the center of the accusation against Mr. Walker is also the mother of one of his children. Walker has repeatedly denied paying for the abortion despite the woman’s evidence.

Walker’s attendance of the lunch event was the same day that his son, Christian, was ripping his father apart on social media for the second day in a row. On Twitter, Christian portrayed his father as a lying, violent philanderer, calling attention to his father’s domestic abuse toward his mother, his secret children with multiple women, and his apparent hypocrisy.

“I stayed silent as the atrocities committed against my mom were downplayed. I stayed silent when it came out that my father, Herschel Walker, had all these random kids across the country, none of whom he raised,” Christian said in one of his posts. “Don’t lie on my mom, don’t lie on me, don’t lie on the lives you’ve destroyed and act like you’re some moral family man.”

