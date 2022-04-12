A local New York radio station reporter was on the subway during the shooting at a Brooklyn subway station on Tuesday morning that wounded at least eight people and injured eight others, according to the FDNY.

No one has died as a result of the shooting.

WNYC’s Juliana Fonda was at the 36th Street Station on the Fourth Avenue line that serves the N, R, and D lines in the Sunset Park neighborhood.

“People were pounding and looking behind them, running, trying to get on to the train. The door locked between cars and the people behind us,” she said in audio that ran when the news of the shooting broke. “There is a lot of loud pops and there was smoke in the other car.”

Later on in the coverage, Fonda discussed in further detail what she witnessed. She was going home from work.

“I’m OK, I’m OK,” she said when asked how she is. “It was a little terrifying it was.”

Fonda said:

We were, I was, in the front of the train when all of these people started pouring into our car looking behind them scared and shaking and they started pounding on the conductor driver’s window thing, ‘drive, drive’ and he had a red-light signal and you can understand and people were yelling out there was fire and shots shooting and we heard popping to behind us and people were pounding on the car trying to get in and then … the turn you started driving into the 36th Street station and people poured out. There was smoke all over the platform. There were people lying on the ground and they were rushing us to get onto the train other train, the R train that is pulled in and we got onto that R train and it wasn’t moving and then they wanted everybody to evacuate the A train because there was smoke and there was still popping shooting. So it was on the train that we were on.

Fonda said she heard “several” gunshots.

“There was a pounding of people trying to get out of the car with the smoke. There were people trying to get into the car,” she said. “Our car seems relatively safe because there was nobody shooting or anybody on our car. We were the first car of the train.”

Fonda said the smoke “was definitely thick.”

I mean, it was like, like you see no more than a track fire, right. It looked like somebody had lit a fire in one of the cars and their women and people we were all just going to work people and everybody got on the R train and they were rushing us on the R train because they didn’t know where the shooter was they couldn’t find him. They didn’t hear anything and people were like, “I’m not going to work today” … it was very scary.

Fonda said there was a shooting on the train. She said she didn’t know if there was “shooting on the platform.”

