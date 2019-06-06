LISTEN: Trump Attorney John Dowd’s Voicemail Message to Michael Flynn’s Lawyers Finally Released

On The Lead with Jake Tapper, CNN played the controversial voicemail from President Donald Trump’s personal attorney John Dowd to an attorney for Michael Flynn. That voicemail was partially included in the Mueller report.

In it, you can hear Dowd saying “we need some kind of heads up” for “the sake of protecting all interests” if Flynn had information he was going to give the Special Counsel that would “implicates the president.” Dowd also goes to remind Flynn’s attorney, Robert Keiner, about the warm “feelings” Trump has always had for the three-star general who he had initially tapped to be his White House National Security Adviser.

“Hey, Rob, this is John again. Maybe I’m sympathetic and I understand your situation, but let me see if I can’t state it in starker terms. If you have — it wouldn’t surprise me if you’ve gone on to make a deal and work with the government, I understand that you can’t join the joint defense that’s one thing — if on the other hand, there’s information that implicates the president, then we’ve got a national security issue or maybe a national security issue, I don’t know. Some issue we’ve got to deal with, not only for the president but for the country. So, you know, then we need some kind of heads-up just for the sake of protecting all interests, if we can. Without you having to give up any confidential information. So…and if it’s the former, then, you know, remember what we’ve always said about the president and his feelings toward Flynn and that still remains. In any event, let me know, and I appreciate your listening and taking the time. Thanks, pal.”

The Mueller report included a partial transcript of this call, which was made on November 22, 2017, the same day that Flynn’s team pulled their client out of a joint defense agreement with the president. Critics pounced on this voicemail as proof that Trump’s team was trying to intimidate Flynn or dangle the possibility of a pardon for less than full cooperation with Mueller if he had damaging information about the president.

Dowd has previously blasted the Mueller report as “an outrage” and claimed that its partial transcript was selectively edited to make his outreach to Keiner look more sinister than it really was. Now the public can finally listen and judge for itself as to Dowd’s intentions.

Listen to the full voicemail in the video above, via CNN.

