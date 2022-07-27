Little Stevie Brutally Mocks Fellow Garden State Resident Dr. Oz: ‘Come on Back to Jersey Where You Belong’

NJ’s own @StevieVanZandt 🎸 has a VERY special message for Dr. Oz!! So Dr. Oz just fuhgeddaboudit! pic.twitter.com/awlAeVcUeg — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) July 27, 2022

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman (D-PA) continued his campaign of mockery against Dr. Mehmet Oz by bringing in some major star power to taunt his Republican rival over his New Jersey residency.

In recent days, Fetterman has made a point of trolling Oz’s run for the Pennsylvania Senate seat, mostly by poking fun at his longtime New Jersey residence. Oz is registered to vote in Pennsylvania and told reporters that he has been living at his in-laws’ house while his is under renovation; Oz has lived in New Jersey for decades, however, and Fetterman recently called him out for apparently taping a video of himself at his Cliffside Park mansion. According to Pennsylvania law, Oz qualifies as a resident by living with his in-laws.

Fetterman’s jabs at Oz’s disconnect from Pennsylvania voters have gone viral on social media, and on Wednesday, he took the trolling up a notch by recruiting Steven Van Zandt of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band to send a message to his fellow New Jerseian.

“Whaddya doin’ in Pennsylvania?” Van Zandt asked in a video Fetterman posted on Twitter. “Everybody knows you live in New Jersey and you’re just using your in-laws’ address over there. And you do not wanna mess around with John Fetterman.”

“Trust me, you’re a little out of your league,” Van Zandt continued. “Nobody wants to see you embarrassed. So come on back to Jersey where you belong and we’ll have some fun, eh?”

Van Zandt’s message comes after Fetterman had Jersey Shore’s Nicole “Snooki” Lavalle dish out a few Jersey-themed zingers in a video for Cameo.

