LIVE: Jen Psaki Holds Briefing With Fauci After Johnson & Johnson News

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is scheduled to hold her daily White House press briefing on Tuesday accompanied by Dr. Anthony Fauci, just hours after the news that officials were recommending a “pause” on Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration announced earlier in the day that they were investigating blood clots that occurred six to 13 days after patients received J&J’s vaccine. All six cases cited by the agency involved women between the ages of 18 and 48, including one who died.

Fauci previously advised Americans to take J&J’s vaccine if it was available to them, saying in a February Meet the Press interview, “If you go to a place and you have J&J, and that’s the one that’s available now, I would take it. I personally would do the same thing.”

More than 6.8 million Americans had received the single-dose J&J vaccine as of Tuesday, or about 6 percent of those who had taken any vaccine. Another 114 million received one of the two-dose vaccines manufactured by J&J’s competitors, Pfizer and Moderna.

Watch above via the White House.

