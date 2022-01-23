Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger Fire Back at Newt Gingrich for Warning That the Jan. 6 Committee Could Be Thrown in Jail

Representatives Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) shot back at Newt Gingrich for claiming they and the rest of the January 6 Committee might go to jail.

The former House speaker joined Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures to talk about an op-ed Gingrich wrote where he claimed the committee’s members will face retribution if Republicans ever take back control of Congress.

“I think when you have a Republican Congress, this is all going to come crashing down,” Gingrich said. “And the wolves are going to find out that they’re now sheep and they’re the ones who are in fact, I think, face a real risk of jail for the kinds of laws they’re breaking.”

As it were, Cheney and Kinzinger are both Republicans, and they’ve stood apart from their conservative colleagues over the past year by demanding former President Donald Trump and his allies be held accountable for the storming of the U.S. Capitol. Cheney took notice of Gingrich’s comments, and she said that his idea for Congress to someday weaponize itself against the committee represents “what it looks like when the rule of law unravels.”

A former Speaker of the House is threatening jail time for members of Congress who are investigating the violent January 6 attack on our Capitol and our Constitution. This is what it looks like when the rule of law unravels. https://t.co/vpQZjTg9em — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) January 23, 2022

Kinzinger also reacted to Gingrich by posting a mocking GIF from Billy Madison:

